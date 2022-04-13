Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC) Short Interest Update

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GNAC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the March 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Group Nine Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Group Nine Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group Nine Acquisition by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group Nine Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. 56.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Group Nine Acquisition stock opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. Group Nine Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Group Nine Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

