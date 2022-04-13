EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $114.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.38. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.79 and a 1-year high of $135.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.37%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

