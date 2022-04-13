FDx Advisors Inc. Has $254,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.22.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $216.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.86 and its 200 day moving average is $206.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

