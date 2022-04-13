Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARE. Mizuho raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James P. Cain sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.26, for a total value of $82,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,462 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,818 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $197.44 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.25 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. It also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

