Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 53,400 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 53,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 415.2% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 18,396 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 141,340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Trimble by 17.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,484 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 10,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Trimble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.32 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.42.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.75 million. Trimble had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

