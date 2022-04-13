Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Envista by 357.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Envista by 69.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Envista by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Envista during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Envista by 12,000.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Envista from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $37.60 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Envista had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Envista news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 6,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $287,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 8,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $402,958.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,488 shares of company stock worth $7,608,414. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.