Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new stake in Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,067,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 25,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 658,792 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $76,235,000 after buying an additional 656,190 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,642,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after buying an additional 633,510 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after buying an additional 515,250 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SPLK. JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.83.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,012 shares of company stock worth $356,253 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.45 and a 52 week high of $176.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.56.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

