Critical Survey: Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) and eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, eGain has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Manhattan Associates and eGain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manhattan Associates 16.65% 47.22% 21.53% eGain 3.59% 6.38% 2.84%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Manhattan Associates and eGain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manhattan Associates 0 0 6 0 3.00 eGain 0 0 2 0 3.00

Manhattan Associates presently has a consensus price target of $179.17, suggesting a potential upside of 34.56%. eGain has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than eGain.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Manhattan Associates and eGain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manhattan Associates $663.64 million 12.66 $110.47 million $1.72 77.41 eGain $78.29 million 4.49 $6.96 million $0.09 123.90

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than eGain. Manhattan Associates is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than eGain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of eGain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats eGain on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; maintenance services comprising customer support services and software enhancements; professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; and training and change management services. In addition, it resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves grocery, food and beverage, manufacturing, medical and pharmaceutical, retail, third-party logistics, and wholesale industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About eGain (Get Rating)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services. It serves customers in various industry sectors, including the financial services, telecommunications, retail, government, healthcare, and utilities. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.