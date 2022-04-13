FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,658 Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY)

FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $4,453,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $798,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $5,582,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker stock opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.12. Warby Parker Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,985,734 shares of company stock valued at $63,624,537 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

