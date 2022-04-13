Reviewing Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) & TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT – Get Rating) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Jianpu Technology and TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A TripAdvisor 3 2 5 0 2.20

TripAdvisor has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given TripAdvisor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TripAdvisor is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jianpu Technology and TripAdvisor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jianpu Technology $89.77 million 0.26 -$46.61 million N/A N/A TripAdvisor $902.00 million 3.79 -$148.00 million ($1.08) -22.85

Jianpu Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jianpu Technology and TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A TripAdvisor -16.41% -17.49% -5.97%

Summary

TripAdvisor beats Jianpu Technology on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jianpu Technology (Get Rating)

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and insurance and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. It provides big data and system-based risk management, advertising and marketing, and other services primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About TripAdvisor (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

