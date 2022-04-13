FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,845 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSP. Klingman & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth $263,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter worth about $2,510,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $714,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TuSimple alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

TSP opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $79.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 24.20, a current ratio of 24.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative net margin of 11,702.17% and a negative return on equity of 85.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider James Mullen sold 2,434 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $30,790.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

TuSimple Company Profile (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.