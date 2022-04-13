FDx Advisors Inc. Has $295,000 Holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IAA by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of IAA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,557,000. Institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

IAA opened at $36.84 on Wednesday. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.32 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.84.

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Kett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

