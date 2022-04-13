FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 22,882 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,882 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.72. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

