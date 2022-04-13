FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,380 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 39.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,546,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 725,796 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 37.0% in the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 795,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,116,000 after acquiring an additional 214,760 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 157,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 488,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after acquiring an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $465,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373 over the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $29.29.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

