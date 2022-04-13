FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NCR were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in NCR by 150.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in NCR by 41.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in NCR by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in NCR during the third quarter valued at about $151,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a one year low of $34.30 and a one year high of $50.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78 and a beta of 1.62.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. NCR had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

