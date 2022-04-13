FDx Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $204,000. 94.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $127.34 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.30 and a 52-week high of $159.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.21 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.42.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.28). Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $811.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Euronet Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

