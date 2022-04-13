The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €133.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) received a €133.00 ($144.57) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($179.35) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($163.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($167.39) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($190.22) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €166.09 ($180.53).

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at €141.86 ($154.20) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €145.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €152.51. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($70.52) and a one year high of €76.34 ($82.98).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.