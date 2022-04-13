Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,737 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2,797.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,954,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,191,000 after buying an additional 2,852,342 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $18,586,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 99,122 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $356,345.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Shares of CG opened at $42.68 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 33.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.