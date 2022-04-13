The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €93.00 Price Target

Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €93.00 ($101.09) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

BFSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Befesa in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa stock opened at €68.90 ($74.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 31.74. Befesa has a twelve month low of €55.60 ($60.43) and a twelve month high of €73.60 ($80.00). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.