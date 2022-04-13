Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 49 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($197.94).
Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 11th, Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($192.03).
- On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £153.22 ($199.66).
Shares of AJB opened at GBX 301.60 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.87. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88.
AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.
