Insider Buying: AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Insider Acquires 49 Shares of Stock

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) insider Roger Stott bought 49 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 310 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($197.94).

Roger Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AJ Bell alerts:

On Friday, March 11th, Roger Stott purchased 48 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.00) per share, for a total transaction of £147.36 ($192.03).

On Friday, February 11th, Roger Stott purchased 47 shares of AJ Bell stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £153.22 ($199.66).

Shares of AJB opened at GBX 301.60 ($3.93) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 309.87. AJ Bell plc has a twelve month low of GBX 255.20 ($3.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 474.80 ($6.19). The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 7.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJB. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 320 ($4.17) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 405 ($5.28) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AJ Bell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 397 ($5.17).

AJ Bell Company Profile (Get Rating)

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.