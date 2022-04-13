The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €54.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €54.00 ($58.70) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s previous close.

KGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on Kion Group in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €96.00 ($104.35) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($117.39) target price on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €91.77 ($99.75).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €54.34 ($59.07) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($62.90) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($88.93). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €71.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €84.69.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

