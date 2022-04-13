Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €19.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) received a €19.50 ($21.20) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.30 ($20.98) target price on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.48 ($17.91).

ENGI opened at €11.45 ($12.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.72. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.22) and a one year high of €15.16 ($16.48).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

