Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) CEO Sells $15,499,993.95 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.89. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CXM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after buying an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

