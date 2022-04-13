Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,202 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,202 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 92.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 134,962 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2,003.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,340,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,741,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,944,000 after buying an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE:SCI opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $71.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.81 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

