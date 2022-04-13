D.A. Davidson & CO. Invests $226,000 in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI raised Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $71.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.00. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.96 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -167.44%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

