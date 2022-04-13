Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,738 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,738 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $200.73 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.09.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

In other news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.