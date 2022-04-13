Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $61.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 2.01. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.47 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.94.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.61% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.