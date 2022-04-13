770 Shares in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 770 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 210.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Synaptics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $156.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $114.05 and a 12 month high of $299.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

