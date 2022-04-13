Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSFF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the third quarter worth $802,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF by 171.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

BATS PSFF opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.37.

