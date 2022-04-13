11,625 Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 508,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 264,509 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 99,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at about $1,251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

KMI opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $19.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KMI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

