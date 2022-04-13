Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,531 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,633,000 after acquiring an additional 35,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

