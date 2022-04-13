Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.