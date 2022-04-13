Sigma Planning Corp Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,029 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 4,950 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.95.

Shares of COP opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $129.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $47.85 and a 12 month high of $107.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $10,442,777.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,730,870. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

