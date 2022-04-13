Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 23,892 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 812.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,892 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,728,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Valero Energy by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,265,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,094,000 after acquiring an additional 703,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after acquiring an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $100.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $104.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

