Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Northern Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $41,504.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $102.39 and a 1-year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.78.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

