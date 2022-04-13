Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 163.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $148.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.93.

In other news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $82.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $914.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

