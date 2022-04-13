20,800 Shares in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.12% of Oxford Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 768.6% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.29.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $90.96 on Wednesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.07 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

