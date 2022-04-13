Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,751,000 after buying an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,536,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,039,000 after buying an additional 599,979 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,217,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 891,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,333,000 after buying an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at about $38,825,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of GT opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.92. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $11.64 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.25. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

