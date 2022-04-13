Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 325.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In related news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems (Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.