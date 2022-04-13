Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.42 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.40.

Shares of TECH opened at $412.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $420.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $452.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $347.88 and a 52 week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

