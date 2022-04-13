Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 63,200 Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,200 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 42,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 49.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $159,000.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Ronald Silver sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $38,645.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.18 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.43% and a net margin of 127.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

