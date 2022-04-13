MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) & iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) Head-To-Head Contrast

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) and iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MaxCyte and iSpecimen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MaxCyte $33.89 million 17.19 -$19.08 million N/A N/A iSpecimen $11.14 million 2.77 -$8.96 million N/A N/A

iSpecimen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MaxCyte.

Profitability

This table compares MaxCyte and iSpecimen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MaxCyte -56.30% -11.11% -10.18% iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MaxCyte and iSpecimen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MaxCyte 0 0 5 0 3.00 iSpecimen 0 0 1 0 3.00

iSpecimen has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 471.43%. Given iSpecimen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe iSpecimen is more favorable than MaxCyte.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of MaxCyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of iSpecimen shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of MaxCyte shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MaxCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc. operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its products include MaxCyte ATx, an electroporation platform for small to medium scale transfection; MaxCyte STx, a scalable electroporation technology for high yield transient expression of complex proteins, vaccines, and biologics; MaxCyte VLx, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GTx, a clinically validated and scalable electroporation technology for complex cellular engineering. The company also provides ExPERT Pas that allows for seamless scale-up to bioreactor volumes for protein, antibody, VLP, and virus production; processing assembly supporting products, including electroporation buffers, and processing assembly workflow and loading racks; and cGMP PAs that offers the scales and quality assurance required for clinical research and production in GMP clean-room facilities. It has a clinical and commercial license agreement with Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

iSpecimen Company Profile (Get Rating)

iSpecimen Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables scientists to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

