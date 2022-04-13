Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 139,890 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 139,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.45% of American Vanguard at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Barington Capital Group L.P. acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA acquired a new position in American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AVD opened at $21.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35. American Vanguard Co. has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $22.48.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.30 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

