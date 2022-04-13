Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.51. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $192.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,672 shares of company stock valued at $51,997,969. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

