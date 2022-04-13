Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Holdings Raised by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $53.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.61. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $53.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 46,676 shares of company stock worth $2,391,095. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

