Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 12,367 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,367 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Trip.com Group by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. CLSA lowered their price objective on Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Macquarie upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -184.40 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $42.04.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.36 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

