Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,225 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.77. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

