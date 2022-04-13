Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 110,902 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.20 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

NYSE:PBR opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.11. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.19). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.99 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2191 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 19.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

