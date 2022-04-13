Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 240 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,860 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $814,952,000 after purchasing an additional 96,189 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after acquiring an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,116 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,808,000 after acquiring an additional 48,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,353 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

JAZZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.40.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $160.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.40. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.