Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 313.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,446,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,646 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 195,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,049,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,751,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 48,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 46,725 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.63. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st.

